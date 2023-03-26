Miami Open: Alcaraz, Andreescu flying high

Miami, March 25

Carlos Alcaraz picked up a straight-set win at the Miami Open on Friday to keep his world No. 1 ranking over idle Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic is not participating in the Miami Open because he still cannot travel to the United States as a foreign citizen who is not vaccinated against Covid.

Alcaraz, who beat Casper Ruud in the 2022 US Open final for his first No. 1 ranking, defeated Facundo Bagnis 6-0 6-2 to advance to the third round in Miami.

Ruud, who's ranked No. 4, won his match against Ilya Ivashka 6-2 6-3. No. 1 American and No. 9 seed Taylor Fritz began his tournament campaign with a 6-4 6-1 win over Emilio Nava. On the women's side, Bianca Andreescu came from a set down to oust No. 7 seed Maria Sakkari 5-7 6-3 6-4. Andreescu improved to 2-1 over Sakkari, with both wins coming in Miami. Andreescu will face Sofia Kenin in the third round.

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat Shelby Rogers 6-4 6-3 and extended her record to 4-0 versus Rogers. No. 5 Caroline Garcia lost to Sorana Cirstea 6-2 6-3. — AP