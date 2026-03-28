Miami Open: Sinner books title clash with Lehecka, earns shot at 'Sunshine Double'

Miami [US], March 28 (ANI): The world number two Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner booked his spot in the Miami Open final, beating Alexander Zverev in a well-fought semifinal and is set to face Jiri Lehecka on Sunday for a shot at the 'Sunshine Double'.

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Sinner outclassed Zverev 6-3, 7-6(4), as per ATP's official website, and extended his record-breaking run at ATP Masters 1000 events to 32 consecutive sets won. The Italian superstar and four-time Grand Slam champion now has a shot at winning the Indian Wells and Miami Open at the same time, a feat known as the 'Sunshine Double' for winning two extremely massive titles in the USA in different weather conditions.

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Speaking after the match, as quoted by ATP's official website, Sinner said, "Coming here, trying to produce some good tennis, that was my main goal. Standing here again, in the final, means very, very much to me," he added.

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If he secures the title, Sinner will become the first player since Roger Federer back in 2017 to complete the double. Lehecka, his Sunday's challenge, moved into the title clash with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Arthur Fils. This is Lehecka's maiden ATP Masters 1000 final appearance.

Sinner has come out on top against Zverev in their past seven meetings. Two of them have come this year, including the semifinals of the Indian Wells tournament earlier this month. The Italian holds a dominant 8-4 head-to-head record against the two-time ATP Finals champion.

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"Today has been a tough encounter," Sinner said. "He played some incredible tennis, so I was serving very well in the end, especially in the crucial moments. I am very happy, and it means a lot to me," he added.

Sinner saved a break point in the third game of the opening set and stepped up his aggression and took advantage of a dip in Zverev's serve effectiveness to earn a break with an explosive forehand, taking a 3-1 lead.

In the second set, Zverev upped his intensity and was exceptional in key moments, fending off two break points at 4-4, 15/40. Sinner stayed composed despite Zverev's attacking game and consistently held the serve and forced a tie-break, where the Italian had a 5-4 lead after a Zverev mishit gave Sinner the edge.

While serving, Sinner won 79 per cent of his first-serve points and hit 15 aces as compared to Zverev's five. The Italian maintained excellent resilience under pressure, saving both break points while converting on one of his four break opportunities.

Sinner heads into the Miami Open final with a 3-0 advantage over Lehecka, having won last year at the Roland Open in straight sets. (ANI)

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