Miami [US], March 28 (ANI): The final of the 2026 Miami Open in women's singles competition between World number four Coco Gauff and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is set for Sunday.

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Gauff is coming after winning four out of her last five games in three sets and has had a tough road to the final, including a brilliant performance against Tokyo Olympics 2020 women's champion Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals.

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On the other hand, Sabalenka has made light work of her opposition by winning all five of her matches in straight sets, including a 2023 Indian Wells final rematch against world number three Elena Rybakina in the semifinals, as per Olympics.com. Sabalenka is coming after securing her 10th WTA 1000-level title at the Indian Wells title last month and would be aiming for the 'Sunshine Double' of titles at California and Miami.

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The 13th pair between both stars will witness either of these two finally getting an upper hand, with the stats currently levelled 6-6 across 12 matches so far.

This mark's pair's first meeting this season, but in their last match, Sabalenka reigned supreme in the 2025 WTA Finals via straight sets 7-6(5), 6-2. Before that, Gauff had beaten the world number one at the 2025 French Open, getting a remarkable comeback win to secure her first-ever French Open title and overall second Grand Slam title.

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Speaking ahead of the final, Sabalenka said, as quoted by WTA's official website, "It could not be a better final. I feel happy for her that she (Gauff) finding her tennis back, and I am excited to play her on her, maybe not the best level right now, but she is trying and getting back on the best level. It is always a fight."

Gauff also said that she entered the WTA finals "a little bit low on confidence" with a lack of trust in her shots.

"We played -- I think it was WTA Finals -- and I started that match off great," Gauff said. "At the end of the day, I just felt like I was entering that tournament maybe a little bit low in confidence, and I just didn't trust my shots in that moment," she added.

"We have played so many matches, and it is physical when I play her every time; it is going to be tough. And she is playing great tennis. She is definitely world number one for a reason, and it is going to be a great challenge," she signed off. (ANI)

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