Dubai [UAE], April 9 (ANI): Star New Zealand player Michael Bracewell rose in the latest ICC Men's ODI all-rounder rankings by two spots following his strong performance against Pakistan in the three-match series, which the Blackcaps swept 3-0.

Bracewell contributed 85 runs with the bat, including a superb half-century in the final ODI, and grabbed two wickets in the three ODIs.

Bracewell's 59 (40) and 1/39 (8) helped him rise to fifth in the Rankings, leapfrogging compatriot Mitchell Santner (sixth) as the highest-ranked Kiwi in the category, as per the ICC official website.

The ODI Men's Batting Rankings witnessed no major change, with Shubman Gill retaining his No. 1 rank, followed by Pakistan's Babar Azam and India skipper Rohit Sharma.

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan climbed two places to reach 21 in the batting rankings after a decent outing over the course of the three ODIs.

Bracewell, who walked in at 6 in the third ODI against Pakistan, scored 59 runs, including a four and six maximums. It powered the Black Caps' charge as they posted 264/8 on the board from their 42 overs.

Bracewell didn't stop there as he went on to grab the wicket of Faheem Ashraf, ending with an economical 1-39 from his eight overs, with Ben Sears' sizzling five-wicket haul leading the home side to a 43-run win and the series sweep.

His blitz with the bat has also pushed him up 12 places in the batter rankings, to 89th position, while retaining his 18th spot in the bowlers rankings.

Ben Sears was the big winner for the bowlers, taking five wickets to finish with 10 for the three matches, helping him to Player of the Series accolade. He jumped 64 spots in the bowling rankings. (ANI)

