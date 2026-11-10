Michael Carrick likely to be relieved as Manchester United head coach; Pochettino, Nagelsmann lead replacement race

Manchester [UK], November 10 (ANI): Manchester United are likely to relieve Michael Carrick of his duties as head coach, reported The Athletic.

Heading into the international break, the Red Devils are 18th in the Premier League, sitting in the relegation zone following a thrilling 4-4 draw against Aston Villa at home after two stoppage-time goals from United.

While the club continues to indicate that no decision has been taken, multiple sources have reached out to The Athletic on condition of anonymity, indicating that the work to find a potential replacement has started and the anticipation is that the change would be made ahead of the November 22 clash against Liverpool at Anfield, which will resume their season after the international break.

US head coach Mauricio Pochettino is one of the big contenders, while former Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann, most recently involved in a stint with Germany, have support as well. A final call on Carrick's future will be made by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the club’s majority owners, the Glazer family.

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The former Manchester United legend has barely been able to catch a break this season, having managed just one win in the Premiership out of 10 matches and just three wins across all competitions. While his side's comeback 3-2 win over Roma in the UEFA Champions League bought him some time, the 4-4 draw has once again put a cloud over his future.

Previously, Carrick was given more time to improve the club's performances after a 0-3 loss to Bournemouth last month, but the club has not produced any notable positives except for a win over Roma.

Carrick was given a two-year permanent deal with the club back in May following an interim manager stint which yielded him immense success. He took over Ruben Amorim in January and guided the club to a third-place finish, a return to the UCL with 39 points across 17 matches.

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During Carrick's run as an interim manager, no other club did better in terms of points, with Manchester United getting wins over traditional rivals Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea. However, with an 18th-place standing in the Premier League, elimination from the Carabao Cup at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion and a patchy UCL run, Manchester United has failed to repeat their high standard of performances under Carrick. (ANI)

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