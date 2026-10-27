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Home / Sports / Michael Carrick to be given more time to turn Manchester United's season around: Report

Michael Carrick to be given more time to turn Manchester United's season around: Report

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ANI
Updated At : 10:32 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Manchester [UK], October 27 (ANI): Manchester United boss Michael Carrick will be given more time to turn around the club's results following a club hierarchy's meeting on Monday, reported The Athletic.

A massive threat looms over Carrick's future with Manchester United following a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth at home, which left the Premier League giants at 16th spot, without a win across their eight games in all competitions combined. It marked the second bad result of the past week after a 4-1 loss to UEFA Champions League debutants Como. The club has only seven Premier League points after eight games, their worst start in 40 years.

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However, on Monday, talks followed between the club's seniors, including co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox and they arrived at a consensus to give the manager and player's more time. Carrick was at Carrington to witness the U21 team in action against Hull City before heading for training and will be in charge agaisnt Chelsea for the high-profile clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

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During the loss to Bournemouth, United were without their skipper Bruno Fernandes as he was on the bench for "purely sporting reasons". The decision to bench him came after the skipper Bruno questioned Carrick and the team's tactics after loss to Como, which came a week after Argentine Lisandro Martinez lashed out at the club's senior leadership in an angry post-match interview.

After the loss to Bournemouth, Carrick, a former Man United legend as a player, was shown love by the crowd and he took the lap around the pitch to their applause. But as soon as he headed into the tunnel, the fans turned on players', raining down boos on them as they walked down the tunnel.

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Carrick was handed a two-year deal as permanent United manager after he transformed the team's fortunes during the 2025-26 season, taking over from Ruben Amorim and taking the club to third spot. He also earned them a UEFA Champions League slot after taking 39 points from the remaining 17 matches. However, this form is yet to come during the start of this season. Manchester United also stand eliminated from the Carabao Cup after loss to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Carrick, during his time with Manchester United, made 464 appearances across 12 years (2006 to 2018), winning five Premier League titles and a Champions League title.

Manchester United have not won the Premier League since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013 and since then have had seven permanent managers. The club's best finish has been second spot, under Jose Mourinho (2017-18) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (2020-21). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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