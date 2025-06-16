Midfielder Bekey Oram extends stay with NorthEast United FC

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): NorthEast United FC on Monday announced that promising midfielder Bekey Oram has signed a contract extension, committing his future to the Highlanders until the end of the 2028 season, the Indian Super League (ISL) said in a statement.

Since joining the club ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, Bekey has made 18 appearances across the Indian Super League (ISL), Super Cup, and Durand Cup. A versatile performer, he has showcased his ability to operate in both midfield and defence with composure and tactical intelligence.

Bekey played a pivotal role in NorthEast United FC's triumph in the 40th Sikkim Governor's Gold Cup and gained valuable game time in the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) as part of his continued development.

"I'm delighted to extend my stay with the Highlanders. I'm grateful to the coaching staff and the management for the trust they've shown in me," Bekey said as quoted by the ISL official website.

"These past two years have been instrumental in shaping me both as a player and as a person. The Durand Cup victory and the Sikkim Governor's Gold Cup win were special moments, and I look forward to continuing to grow and contribute to the club's success," he added.

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali also expressed his thoughts following Bekey Oram's contract extension.

"Bekey is a fantastic and intelligent young player who can comfortably play both in defence and midfield. He reads the game well and makes smart decisions on the pitch. I'm very happy that he's staying with us and believe he has a bright future ahead," said Juan Pedro Benali. (ANI)

