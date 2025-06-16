DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / Midfielder Bekey Oram extends stay with NorthEast United FC

Midfielder Bekey Oram extends stay with NorthEast United FC

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:40 PM Jun 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): NorthEast United FC on Monday announced that promising midfielder Bekey Oram has signed a contract extension, committing his future to the Highlanders until the end of the 2028 season, the Indian Super League (ISL) said in a statement.

Advertisement

Since joining the club ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, Bekey has made 18 appearances across the Indian Super League (ISL), Super Cup, and Durand Cup. A versatile performer, he has showcased his ability to operate in both midfield and defence with composure and tactical intelligence.

Bekey played a pivotal role in NorthEast United FC's triumph in the 40th Sikkim Governor's Gold Cup and gained valuable game time in the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) as part of his continued development.

Advertisement

"I'm delighted to extend my stay with the Highlanders. I'm grateful to the coaching staff and the management for the trust they've shown in me," Bekey said as quoted by the ISL official website.

"These past two years have been instrumental in shaping me both as a player and as a person. The Durand Cup victory and the Sikkim Governor's Gold Cup win were special moments, and I look forward to continuing to grow and contribute to the club's success," he added.

Advertisement

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali also expressed his thoughts following Bekey Oram's contract extension.

"Bekey is a fantastic and intelligent young player who can comfortably play both in defence and midfield. He reads the game well and makes smart decisions on the pitch. I'm very happy that he's staying with us and believe he has a bright future ahead," said Juan Pedro Benali. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts