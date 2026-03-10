DT
Home / Sports / Milan derby victory cuts Inter’s lead, keeps Serie A title race alive

Milan derby victory cuts Inter’s lead, keeps Serie A title race alive

Dungar Patel
Updated At : 05:05 AM Mar 10, 2026 IST
AC Milan's Adrien Rabiot in action with Inter Milan's Pio Esposito. REUTERS
AC Milan kept their slim Serie A title hopes alive with a narrow 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in the Derby della Madonnina at San Siro. The result reduced Inter’s lead at the top of the table to seven points.

The decisive moment came 10 minutes before half-time when Pervis Estupinan finished off a well worked move. Midfielder Youssouf Fofana delivered a precise pass that found the defender inside the box, and Estupinan struck firmly to give Milan the lead.

Inter had earlier come close to opening the scoring when Henrikh Mkhitaryan made a strong run into the penalty area, but his shot was straight at the goalkeeper. Milan then grew into the game and managed to take control heading into the break.

The hosts continued to threaten in the second half. Fofana nearly doubled Milan’s advantage, but his effort was saved. Inter also had chances to respond, with Federico Dimarco missing a good opportunity from inside the area as his shot flew over the bar.

As the game entered the closing stages, Inter pushed forward in search of an equaliser. However, Milan’s defence held firm to secure an important victory.

The win means Milan have now completed a Serie A derby double over Inter for the first time since 2011 and have beaten their Inter twice this season.

For Inter, the defeat ended their eight-match winning run in the league and highlighted their attacking struggles. The Nerazzurri were also without key forwards Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram, and failed to score for the second consecutive match.

