Milestone for Tucker as Ireland registers first win in T20 WC 2026

Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 14 (ANI): Ireland's stand-in skipper Lorcan Tucker registered the highest score by an Irish batter in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Tucker achieved this milestone during his side's ICC T20 World Cup clash against Oman at Colombo. During the match, when his side was down and out at 64/4, he launched a counter-attack, scoring 94* in just 51 balls, 10 fours and four sixes.

This has outdone Curtis Campher's 72* against Scotland at Hobart in 2022. Also, this is the second-highest individual score by a captain in T20 WCs after Chris Gayle's 98 against India at Bridgetown in 2010.

Ireland achieved their highest-ever T20 International total and the second-highest in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup during their match against Oman on Saturday.

The Irish side posted 235/5 in their allotted 20 overs, the second-best total in tournament history, behind Sri Lanka's 260/6 against Kenya in Johannesburg in 2007.

Also, previously, the highest total for Ireland was against Austria back in 2023 at Edinburgh.

Oman won the toss and chose to bowl first. The Irish lost their four wickets for just 64 runs. However, a fine captain's knock from Lorcan Tucker and his 101-run stand with Gareth Delany (56 in 30 balls, with three fours and four sixes) brought them back in the game. Later, a brutal finish from George Dockrell (35* in nine balls, with five sixes) took Ireland to 235/5 in 20 overs.

Shakeel Ahmed (3/33 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for Oman.

During the run-chase, Aamir Kaleem (50 in 29 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Hammad Mirza (46 in 37 balls, with six fours and a six) did put up a fight for Oman, but the rest of the batters crumbled under the scoreboard pressure, and they were skittled out for 139/10 in 18 overs, with Joshua Little (3/16), Matthew Humphreys (2/27) and Barry McCarthy (2/32) being the pick of the bowlers for Ireland.

With the win, Ireland moved to fourth position in their group, having won one and lost two matches. Oman, meanwhile, remains at the bottom of the table after losing all three of their games. (ANI)

