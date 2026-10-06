Milind Kumar sets new record as USA script history in Dallas

Dallas [Texas], October 6 (ANI): Milind Kumar became the USA’s most prolific six-hitter in men’s ODI cricket as his unbeaten century powered the side to a record run chase against the UAE in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 action in Dallas on Monday, according to the ICC website.

Milind smashed his fifth ODI century, scoring an unbeaten 116 off just 84 balls (seven fours and five sixes) at Grand Prairie Stadium, as the USA recorded their highest-ever successful ODI run chase, according to the ICC website.

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Milind Kumar now leads the USA's list of most sixes in men's ODIs with 38 maximums. Monank Patel follows with 34, while Aaron Jones has 32 sixes. Saiteja Mukkamalla has hit 28 sixes, and Steven Taylor has 27.

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Kumar and Shubham Ranjane, who remained unbeaten on 57, shared an unbroken 160-run partnership to guide the USA to a successful chase of the UAE's imposing 330/8, reaching the target with seven deliveries to spare. The result marked the second-highest successful run chase in League 2 history.

It was also the USA's highest-ever run chase in ODIs, surpassing their previous best of 294/7 against Nepal in Dallas in 2024.

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The win lifted the USA to the top of the League 2 standings as they continue their bid to qualify for next year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The USA now need just one more victory from their remaining fixtures in the tri-series to secure a first-place finish.

The USA have already secured a place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier following their strong League 2 campaign, where they will look to finish among the four teams that earn qualification for next year’s World Cup.

The USA will be hopeful of reaching the 50-over World Cup for the first time if Milind Kumar can maintain his impressive form. The right-hander struck five sixes against the UAE, taking his ODI six-hitting tally past Monank Patel to become the USA’s leading six-hitter in the format. (ANI)

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