Miller, Bavuma, Maharaj shine as South Africa beat Australia by 32 runs, clinch ODI series

Johannesburg [South Africa], September 27 (ANI): Blazing centuries from David Miller and skipper Temba Bavuma and a commendable fightback by bowlers helped South Africa beat Australia by 32 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series at Johannesburg on Sunday.

With this win, SA has taken the series 2-0. David Miller (142 in 93 balls, with 12 fours and nine sixes) was the star of the night courtesy of his explosive century, with the 'Killer Miller' reminding the world that he still has the power game to match some of the world's best even in his late 30s. This is SA's sixth successive ODI series win against Aussies and their 10th out of 16 series.

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Twin centuries from David Miller and skipper Temba Bavuma helped South Africa to 365/9.

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After Australia opted to bowl first, they had Proteas down at 93/3. From there, skipper Bavuma (103 in 116 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) and Miller (142 in 93 balls, with 12 fours and nine sixes) put on a majestic 156-run stand for the fourth wicket, paving the way for the Proteas to create a massive total.

This continued Miller's exceptional run against Australia. In 28 ODI innings against the world champions, Miller has scored 1,184 runs at an average of 59.2 and a strike rate of almost 107, with four centuries and six fifties.

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This was Miller's 31st ODI fifty-plus score batting at five or below, surpassing 30 such scores by legendary Jonty Rhodes. His eight ODI tons are also now level with England's Jos Buttler (8) for most ODI tons batting at five or below, overtaking Indian legends Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni (7 each)

This was also Miller's 4th ODI ton against Australia in 28 innings, with only Faf du Plessis having more with five in 21 innings.

Bavuma's century was his fifth as an SA ODI captain, levelling with Faf. He still has a long way to go to surpass 13 tons posted by 'Mr 360' AB de Villiers as a Proteas skipper in ODIs.

Despite blockbuster entertainment by batters, bowlers also enjoyed a slice of history, with an Aussie pace-bowling all-rounder taking 5/67, becoming the second Aussie after Nathan Bracken to take an ODI fifer against Proteas at home.

He was also the fifth Aussie bowler to take an ODI fifer against SA, with Andy Bichel (best all-time figures of 5/19 at Sydney, 2002), Brett Lee, Bracken and Hazlewood a part of the list too.

During the gigantic run-chase, the high-octane pair of Mitchell Marsh (84 in 53 balls, with six fours and five sixes) and Travis Head (84 in 76 balls, with 12 fours and a six) set the tempo with a 130-run opening stand.

However, Aussies could not sustain the momentum as they were reduced to 251/6. Jack Edwards (25 in 30 balls, with a six) and Xavier Bartlett (50 in 28 balls, with two fours and five sixes) tried putting up a fight, but Aussies were skittled out for 333 in 49.5 overs, handing SA the series 2-0 with a game left.

Lizaad Williams (3/54), Marco Jansen (2/53), Keshav Maharaj (2/54) and Bjorn Fortuin (2/70) were standout bowlers for the Proteas.

Miller's explosive knock gave him the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

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