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Home / Sports / Millie Shah, Rakesh Nidagundi win medals at Changwon 2026 WSPS World Championships

Millie Shah, Rakesh Nidagundi win medals at Changwon 2026 WSPS World Championships

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ANI
Updated At : 11:42 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 16 (ANI): Indian para-shooters Millie Shah and Rakesh Nidagundi delivered historic performances for India at the Changwon 2026 WSPS World Championships in South Korea, winning Gold and Silver in the team events.

Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF) athlete Millie Shah clinched the Gold Medal in the R2 Team Event, while fellow VBF athlete Rakesh Nidagundi secured the Silver Medal in the R1 Team Event, according to a press release from VBF.

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The landmark results mark India’s first-ever team medals in rifle at the Para Shooting World Championships, with the two athletes together securing Gold and Silver for the country and further highlighting India’s growing strength on the international para shooting stage.

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Millie’s gold adds another significant milestone to her international career, while Rakesh’s silver further reflects the growing depth and potential of Indian para rifle shooting.

Both athletes have been training at VBF’s High-Performance Centre, where they continue to benefit from an integrated high-performance ecosystem focused on nurturing athletes and preparing them to compete at the highest level of international sport, the release said.

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The performances at Changwon underline the impact of sustained high-performance training and mark an important milestone in the journey of Indian para shooting. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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