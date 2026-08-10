New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): DP World Tour and PGA Tour winner Min Woo Lee is set to make his professional debut in India when he joins an all-star field at the India Championship.

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The fan-favourite from Australia will tee it up alongside global stars including defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, Career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy and 2026 Open Champion Ryan Fox, when the highly anticipated event returns for its second edition at Delhi Golf Club from October 15-18, as per a press release.

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Lee claimed his first DP World Tour title in 2020, just a year after turning professional, delighting the home crowd with his victory at the ISPS HANDA Vic Open in Australia. He has gone on to win twice more, including Rolex Series glory in Scotland the following year.

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The Perth native sealed his first PGA Tour title when he edged out World Number One Scottie Scheffler and Major champion Gary Woodland to win the Texas Children's Houston Open last season.

Lee, who represented Australia at the Paris Olympic Games and the International team at the Presidents Cup in 2024, said: "I love playing all around the world and I'm excited to tee it up in India for the first time at the DP World India Championship.

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"I heard a lot about last year's tournament, and it is shaping up to be another incredible field, so I am looking forward to the whole experience both on and off the golf course."

Global smart logistics provider DP World and the DP World Tour launched the 4,000,000 USD DP World India Championship in 2025. Co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the tournament features the largest prize fund ever offered for a DP World Tour event in India and will once again take its place as part of the crucial Back 9 phase of the Race to Dubai.

The stellar field gathering for the DP World India Championship this October includes Major winners McIlroy, Fox, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose, European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald and Ryder Cup stars Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, with Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri amongst the Indian stars set to complete the line-up.

Hemant Kumar Ruia, Country Manager, Subcontinent (India), DP World said: "For over three decades, DP World has invested in India, building the infrastructure and connectivity that help businesses grow, create opportunities, and connect to global markets. The DP World India Championship reflects that same long-term commitment to supporting talent, fostering ambition and creating platforms for excellence.

"The participation of world-class players such as Min Woo Lee elevates the stature of the tournament while inspiring the next generation of Indian golfers to dream bigger and compete at the highest level."

"Our ambition is to make golf more accessible, encourage wider participation and contribute to the continued growth of the sport in India. The Championship is an important step towards that vision, providing a platform that celebrates excellence while helping nurture the future of Indian golf," he added.

The launch of the second edition of the Championship underscores India's growing influence as a destination for elite golf. The new tournament follows the success of the long-running Indian Open and further boosts the Tour's momentum in the region.

The India Championship will be the eighth of nine events in the Back 9 phase of the 2026 Race to Dubai, building towards the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs and culminating in the DP World Tour Championship in November at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. (ANI)

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