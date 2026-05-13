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Home / Sports / Minerva Academy crowned AIFF Sub-Junior League champions

Minerva Academy crowned AIFF Sub-Junior League champions

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ANI
Updated At : 10:45 PM May 13, 2026 IST
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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 13 (ANI): Minerva Academy FC were crowned champions of the AIFF Sub-Junior League 2025-26 after registering a comprehensive 4-1 win against Classic Football Academy at Scamper Park, FC Madras in Mahabalipuram on Wednesday.

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Khutheipham Muktar Rehman (8' minute), Ngayaiza Zingyo (27' minute), Rimoson Singh Huidrom (33' minute), and Khumanthem Lanchenba Meitei (90' minute) scored for Minerva Academy FC, while Ngangom Suman Singh (70' minute) scored the consolation goal for Classic Football Academy, according to a release.

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After coming close on a couple of early occasions, the Punjab side broke the deadlock in the eighth minute through a moment of individual brilliance. Khutheipham Muktar Rehman delivered an 'olimpico', curling a corner-kick directly into the net and leaving the goalkeeper with no chance as he opened the scoring.

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After dominating possession and creating attacks one after another, Minerva Academy FC found their second goal in the 27th minute. Ngayaiza Zingyo executed a wonderful tackle to dispossess Classic Football Academy midfielder Kangjam Rickson Singh before unleashing a powerful right-footed low strike that beat the goalkeeper.

Minerva Academy FC kept searching for goals, and their persistence yielded a third in the 33rd minute. Captain Rimoson Singh Huidrom tried his luck from long range, firing a powerful left-footed shot that struck the post before going in.

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The side from Punjab continued probing for a fourth, dominating the game until the half-time whistle. By the break, they had registered seven shots on target and enjoyed 60 per cent possession.

The second half began with a quiet passage of play, as both teams attempted to gain control of the midfield. The game was played at a slower tempo, with both sides appearing slightly scrappy.

However, Classic Football Academy found a lifeline in the 70th minute. Following a rebound from a corner, captain Ngangom Suman Singh scored with a looping header over the goalkeeper.

Classic Football Academy nearly grabbed a second in the very next minute, but Minerva Academy FC goalkeeper Tonmoy pulled off a brilliant save to maintain his side's two-goal advantage.

Minerva Academy FC soon regained control of the match and created a couple more chances to seal the tie. In the 90th minute, Classic Football Academy defender Ngangom Suman Singh committed a reckless tackle inside the box on Minerva Academy FC substitute midfielder Thangmingun Kipgen, conceding a penalty. Khumanthem Lanchenba Meitei stepped up and calmly sent goalkeeper Songarin the wrong way to make it 4-1.

In the end, Minerva Academy FC made amends for their defeat in the final of the 2024-25 edition after a dominant campaign throughout this year's tournament. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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