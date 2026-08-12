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Home / Sports / "Minimum top 4 finish": Former India captain PR Sreejesh's expectation for FIH Hockey Men's World Cup

"Minimum top 4 finish": Former India captain PR Sreejesh's expectation for FIH Hockey Men's World Cup

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ANI
Updated At : 07:53 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): With only a few days left for the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup, former India captain PR Sreejesh believes a top-four finish should be the minimum target for India in the tournament.

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He stressed that the team has the quality, depth, confidence, and experience to compete for the title, with a medal being a bonus.

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The FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026 is set to be held from August 15-30 2026. India, drawn in Pool D alongside England, Pakistan, and Wales, will play all their pool-stage matches in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

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"In my opinion, the way this team is set up and the progress we have made, a top-four finish is the minimum we should aim for. Looking at the pool we have been drawn in, we have the quality and the depth to achieve that. Anything beyond that -- silver, gold, or bronze -- would be a bonus. The team is playing with confidence, and we have the experience to handle big games. We should not settle for less. The target is clear; we are here to compete and make our mark," Sreejesh said on JioStar.

Sreejesh urged the Indian men's hockey team to embrace the World Cup pressure rather than let it affect their performance. He stressed the importance of staying calm, trusting their preparation, focusing on their individual roles, and enjoying the opportunity to compete on the biggest stage.

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"The FIH Hockey World Cup is the second-biggest tournament in hockey after the Olympics, and naturally, the whole world is watching, and all eyes are on you. That brings a lot of pressure. But you cannot let that pressure affect your game. When you start thinking too much about it, your performance drops. And when your performance drops, the pressure increases even more. So the key is to stay calm, focus on your role, and trust your training. Most importantly, you are playing in the World Cup. This is what you have worked for. Just enjoy the moment and give your best on the pitch," he added.

India will begin their campaign against Wales on August 15, before taking on England on 17 August and arch-rivals Pakistan on 19 August, which remains the most sought-after fixture of the pool stage.

Ace defender and drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead the side, while veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh, India's most-capped player, brings vast experience to a balanced squad comprising a blend of seasoned campaigners and exciting young talent, according to a press release from Hockey India.

The goalkeeping department includes Mohith HS and Suraj Karkera, while the defensive unit comprises Jarmanpreet Singh, captain Harmanpreet, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, and Yashdeep Siwach.

The midfield will be led by the trio of Manpreet, Hardik Singh, and Vivek Sagar Prasad, besides Nilakanta Sharma and promising youngsters Rajinder Singh and Aditya Arjun Lalage. The attacking responsibilities will be on the shoulders of Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, and Shilanand Lakra. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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