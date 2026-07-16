The Sports Ministry on Thursday directed the Indian Olympic Association to form an inquiry panel to former hockey player Asunta Lakra's allegations of sexual harassment after Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey conceded that an internal probe by HI may lead to "concerns regarding impartiality".

Advertisement

Lakra, who is also HI's Executive Board member and a selector, had urged the Sports Ministry to intervene urgently against what she described as the institutional protection of sexual harassment, intimidation and victimisation of women athletes in hockey.

Advertisement

She had also accused HI general secretary Bhola Nath Singh of intimidating her.

Advertisement

"The Sports Ministry has directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form a neutral panel to investigate Asunta Lakra's allegations. An explanation has also been sought from Hockey India," a ministry source said.

Earlier, Tirkey requested the Sports Ministry to appoint the probe panel. In an email to ministry, he said said an inquiry by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) into the allegations might not be perceived to be fair.

Advertisement

"Hockey India treats the allegations with the utmost seriousness and remains committed to the safety, dignity and protection of all athletes. However, as the allegations involve certain office bearers of Hockey India, referring the matter to HI's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) may give rise to concerns regarding impartiality," Tirkey responded to the ministry through an email sent on Wednesday.

"To ensure a fair, transparent and independent inquiry, Hockey India requests the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs to consider constituting an independent inquiry committee comprising persons not connected with Hockey India to examine the allegations," the email further says.

Tirkey also wrote to HI's executive board members informing them about this decision and requested them to maintain strict confidentiality and refrain from any action or communication that may influence the inquiry.

"Since both the complainant and the respondent are members of the HI Executive Board, it would not be appropriate for HI to conduct the inquiry through its own ICC," he said in the email to EB members on Thursday.

"I request all the Executive Board members to maintain strict confidentiality and refrain from any action or communication that may influence the inquiry," he added.