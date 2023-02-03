 Ministry commits to protecting athletes, coaches : The Tribune India

Sexual harassment

Ministry commits to protecting athletes, coaches

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the Ministry has devised a four-point initiative to safeguard women athletes and coaches



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 2

The issue of the ongoing dangal between wrestlers and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), which arose after several prominent wrestlers accused WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment of female grapplers, was raised in the parliament today.

DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP M Mohamed Abdulla raised a question over the safety of young athletes, asking whether the government has “effective channels for the reporting and redressal of various types of abuses including drug abuse”.

In his written reply, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the Sports Ministry has devised a four-point initiative to safeguard women athletes and coaches, and added that coaches and officials have been regularly reminded of “appropriate behaviour”.

He said the Indian government “emphasises ethical conduct as a key factor in the fair administration of the sporting disciplines and facilitates a safe environment free of harassment and discrimination for all stakeholders participating in sports”.

“It is also imperative for the sport that individuals observe the highest level of ethical conduct,” Thakur said in his reply.

He then detailed the steps taken to ensure the safety of women athletes. “On 15th June, 2022, detailed instructions have been issued by SAI to ensure safe and positive environment in Sport by making all stakeholders aware that there is an expectation, at all times, of appropriate behaviour consistent with the core values of sportsmanship and appropriate moral conduct,” he said.

He added in his reply: “The following measures have also been advised for compliance:- a) Woman coach to be a mandatory part of any contingent with female athletes during domestic/international camps and competition exposures.; b) Compliance Officer to be appointed in all National Coaching Camps and Foreign Exposures for communicating regularly with athletes and others to ensure that the guidelines are being followed as well as enforced as per the Standard Operating Procedure on prevention of sexual harassment in sports and also ensuring reporting of violation to the responsible authorities.”

Thakur further said that a pre-camp sensitisation programme was made a must for all athletes, coaches and support staff before camps, and efforts are being made to increase the number of women coaches and support staff in training camps.

The issue of sexual harassment in sports has been in the headlines for several weeks, with allegations made against BJP law-makers. Singh, a multi-term MP, ‘stepped aside’ from his WFI role following the allegations while in Haryana, the sports portfolio was taken away from cabinet minister Sandeep Singh after a female coach accused him of sexual harassment.

123 Indians sanctioned for doping

The Sports Ministry has revealed that 123 Indian athletes from various sports disciplines had failed dope tests last year. In his reply to a question on the issue by Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam, Anurag Thakur said 123 Indian athletes were sanctioned in 2022, when 4,260 athletes were tested. In 2021, only 46 athletes had been sanctioned from 1,984 samples taken, and the number of dope cheats who were sanctioned in 2020 was 55.

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala's favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer's father
