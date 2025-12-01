DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Ministry of Railways gives special promotions to Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Pratika Rawal

Ministry of Railways gives special promotions to Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Pratika Rawal

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:40 PM Dec 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned an out-of-turn promotion to OSD (Sports) for Indian cricketers Sneh Rana, Pratika Rawal and Renuka Singh Thakur in recognition of their outstanding contributions to India's triumph at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

Advertisement

As per a release by the Ministry of Railways, all three players will be entitled to the pay and benefits of a Group 'B' Gazetted Officer, under Level-8 of the Pay Matrix as per the 7th CPC. This initiative of the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) will not only provide financial security to the three women cricketers but also entrust them with administrative responsibilities.

Advertisement

Earlier in November, the three players were felicitated at Rail Bhawan by Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Advertisement

Pratika Rawal has now been promoted to the Group 'B' Gazetted post of OSD (Sports). An opening batter from Delhi, she contributed significantly to India's World Cup-winning campaign.

Renuka Singh Thakur has now been promoted to the Group 'B' Gazetted post of OSD (Sports). A right-arm medium-fast bowler, she has been a consistent match-winner with key spells in crucial games.

Advertisement

Sneh Rana has now been promoted to the Group 'B' Gazetted post of OSD (Sports). An all-rounder from Uttarakhand, she has delivered crucial performances with both bat and ball.

Indian Railways has a long tradition of supporting and promoting sporting talent, with its players regularly representing India on the world stage. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts