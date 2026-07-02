Ministry of Sports unveils official selection framework of Indian contingent for Asian Games

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) has released the official framework for selection of the Indian contingent for the Asian Games, outlining the step-by-step process for the selection and approval of athletes, coaches, and support staff. The framework clarifies that only those included in the sanction order issued by MYAS are considered part of the official Indian contingent.

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Notably, the 2026 Asian Games will take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.

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The selection of athletes, coaches, and support staff for the Asian Games is conducted in accordance with the policy framework issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS).

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The selection process is undertaken in the following manner:

1. Conduct of Selection Trials by National Sports Federations (NSFs): Each recognized NSF conducts selection trials and/or adopts its approved selection methodology and the applicable technical regulations of the respective International Federation/Asian Federation. Selection trials are conducted in the presence of observers and are recorded on camera to ensure fairness and transparency.

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2. Preparation of Probable/Selected List by NSF: Based on the outcome of the trials and the prescribed NSF's eligibility criteria, the concerned NSF prepares its recommended list of athletes, coaches and support staff for participation in the Asian Games and forwards the same to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

3. Submission by IOA to MYAS: The IOA, being the National Olympic Committee responsible for the entry of the Indian contingent for multi-sport events, forwards the discipline-wise recommendations received from the NSFs to the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) for examination and issue of sanction.

4. Examination by SAI: MYAS forwards the recommended list received from IOA to Sports Authority of India (SAI) for scrutiny of the list with reference to the applicable MYAS guidelines, Asian Games Selection Criteria, performance standards, eligibility conditions and other relevant requirements. On completion of this examination, SAI submits its recommendations to the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS).

5. Final Scrutiny and Approval by MYAS: The Ministry undertakes the final scrutiny of the list received from SAI. On completion of this examination, MYAS submits the list for the approval of the Competent Authority. Following approval, MYAS issues the official Sanction Order approving the Indian contingent for participation in the Asian Games and other multi-sports events. The contingent approved through this Sanction Order alone constitutes the official Indian contingent for the Games.

Clarification

- It is pertinent to note that any list published by an NSF after conducting its selection trials represents only the federation's recommended/selected list arising out of its internal selection process. Such a list does not constitute the final Government-approved Indian contingent.

- The names recommended by the NSF remain subject to scrutiny by the IOA, examination by SAI and final approval by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

- Accordingly, only those athletes, coaches and support staff whose names are included in the Sanction Order issued by MYAS shall be treated as members of the official Indian contingent for the Asian Games. (ANI)

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