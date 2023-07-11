Ministry reminds NSFs of Asiad selection criteria

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 10

The Sports Ministry has sent a reminder to all the National Sports Federations (NSFs) regarding the selection guidelines for the Asian Games. It has been done to avoid any selection controversy in the run-up to the Asian Games that starts in Hangzhou, China, from September 23.

The last date for sending entries is July 15 and the Ministry was keen to remind all the NSFs of the criteria that exists since 2015. The Ministry’s undersecretary Tarun Pareek wrote a letter marked to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha and officials of all NSFs.

“In the individual events during the last twelve months prior to the commencement of the event, the performance of the sports persons should not be less than the performance achieved by 8th position holder of the 2018 Asian Games in measurable sports,” the communication reads. “For team events, only those sports which have achieved a ranking up to 8th among participating countries of Asia in the last one year should be considered for participation in Asian Games 2022,” the letter added.

In non-measurable sports, the criteria states that the athlete should have at least ranked eighth in the last 12 months. If there are no rankings available, the NSFs are to make new criteria in consultation with the Ministry.