Ministry to train former athletes for coaching jobs

To end the shortage of domestic coaches, the sports ministry has decided to launch a capacity building course with Patiala’s National Institute of Sports (NIS) for former medal winners.

The course, which is designed in both hybrid and offline modes, will use the athletes employed with the Public Sector Units and other government organisations.

Speaking to the reporters, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that it was the need of the hour. “We are very short of Indian coaches. We already have a lot of athletes who are employed with the PSUs or other government departments. To give you an example, someone is employed as a TT (in Railways). It is better to use their experience for the benefit of sports,” the minister said.

“We are starting a capacity building course. It will be a six-week course. If they pass, some may become coaches, referees and trainers and they can be used to make us better in sports,” he added.

Medal winners in Olympics, World Championships, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Youth Olympics, Junior World Championships, National Championships and National Games are all eligible to apply for this course. The hybrid mode will consist of two weeks of online learning while four weeks will be dedicated to offline work.

Mandaviya also informed that his ministry will hold a brainstorming session in Hyderabad next month to plan ahead for the 2028 Olympics. “We are holding a three-day Chintan Baithak in Hyderabad from March 7 to 9. It will be attended by sports ministers and sports secretaries of all states, IOA members and experts,” he said.