Minnu Mani, Niki Prasad and Anushka Sharma star as India A chase 363 to seal series 2-1

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 25 (ANI): Minnu Mani's unbeaten 88 off 56 balls powered India A to a thrilling four-wicket victory over Australia A as the hosts chased down 363 with 10 balls to spare and clinched the three-match one-day series 2-1 here.

India A, chasing 363 for victory, reached 364 for six in 48.2 overs, with Mani producing a superb finishing effort after Niki Prasad and Anushka Sharma had revived the innings following a difficult start, according to Cricinfo.

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India A were reduced to 85 for three before Prasad and Anushka steadied the chase. The pair continued the recovery after India A slipped to 119 for four, adding 91 runs for the fifth wicket.

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Anushka struck 58 off 42 balls, hitting four fours and three sixes, while Prasad scored 76 off 71 deliveries with 10 fours and a six.

After Anushka was dismissed, Prasad continued to keep India A on course but was eventually run out for 76 with the score on 317.

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Mani, who came to the crease at 210 for five, then took control of the chase. She smashed 12 fours and three sixes in her unbeaten 88 to take India A over the line. Jintimani Kalita provided valuable support, remaining unbeaten on 19 off 19 balls.

Earlier, Australia A posted a formidable 362 for nine after opting to bat first.

Charli Knott led the way with a blistering 109 off 70 balls, striking 12 fours and five sixes. Courtney Webb also played a major role, scoring 95 off 92 balls as the pair helped Australia A recover from 76 for two.

Knott and Webb added 166 runs to put Australia A in a commanding position before Knott was dismissed after bringing up her century. Australia A continued to score freely and finished with 362 for nine.

Vaishnavi Sharma was India's standout bowler, returning figures of four for 48 from her 10 overs, while Prasad also claimed four wickets despite conceding 84 runs.

India A's successful chase came just two days after Australia A had chased down 339 at the same venue, but the hosts produced an even more emphatic response in the series decider.

Mani's explosive unbeaten knock, backed by crucial contributions from Prasad and Anushka, ensured India A completed the highest successful chase of the series and secured the one-day series 2-1. (ANI)

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