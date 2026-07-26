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Home / Sports / Mirabai Chanu wins Indian's first gold, completes hattrick at Commonwealth Games

Mirabai Chanu wins Indian's first gold, completes hattrick at Commonwealth Games

The 31-year-old lifted a commanding 190kg, with a best effort of 85kg in snatch and 105kg in clean and jerk

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PTI
Glasgow, Updated At : 09:11 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Mirabai Chanu competes in the women's 48kg Final weightlifting competition at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday. PTI
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Saikhom Mirabai Chanu opened India's gold medal account in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, winning the women's 48kg category title with a record total lift here on Sunday. She reminded the world why she remains the undisputed queen of Indian weightlifting, delivering a performance worthy of a champion as she clinched her third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal.

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The Tokyo Olympics silver medal winner had also won a silver in the 2014 Games held here.

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The result was never really in doubt; the only question was how far Mirabai would push the limits. And the Manipuri superstar answered in emphatic style, rewriting the record books with a stunning display of strength and composure.

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The 31-year-old shattered the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games records in the snatch, while also setting new CWG marks in clean and jerk and total.

She lifted a commanding 190kg, with a best effort of 85kg in snatch and 105kg in clean and jerk.

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Her dominance was such that silver medallist Ruth Asuquo Nyong of Nigeria finished a distant second with a total lift of 168kg, a staggering 22kg behind Mirabai's winning effort.

Chanu's competition began when everyone else in the field was done.

The journey to another golden moment was not without a scare. Mirabai endured a nervous start, failing to register her opening snatch attempt at 82kg.

But true to her champion's temperament, she quickly regained her rhythm, showing the grit and class that have defined her remarkable career.

Even in the clean and jerk, Mirabai faced a brief moment of uncertainty, failing to complete her opening attempt. However, the Olympic medallist responded like a champion, effortlessly hoisting the same 105kg weight in her second attempt.

The lift not only secured the gold but also shattered the Commonwealth Games record in the clean and jerk category and bettered the total lift mark.

With the contest already sealed, Mirabai chose not to take unnecessary risks and skipped her third attempt, keeping in mind the Asian Games, scheduled less than two months away.

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