DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Mirabai Chanu ends Asian Games medal wait with silver

Mirabai Chanu ends Asian Games medal wait with silver

The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist totalled 198kg (88kg+111kg) to claim India’s first Asian Games weightlifting medal since Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in 1998

article_Author
PTI
Nagoya, Updated At : 02:33 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mirabai Chanu holds a silver medal after competing in the Women's 49kg Group A weightlifting final match during the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya in Japan on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. Image credit/PTI
Advertisement

Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu finally filled the one glaring void in her glittering trophy cabinet, turning 12 years of waiting, near-misses and heartbreak into an Asian Games silver in the women’s 49kg event here on Wednesday.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist totalled 198kg (88kg+111kg) to claim India’s first Asian Games weightlifting medal since Karnam Malleswari’s silver in 1998.

Advertisement

“Winning an Asian Games medal is a dream come true. I have been chasing this medal for the last 12 years, since the 2014 Asian Games. My life is complete now with this medal. And I am feeling very light. It’s a dream Asian Games,” Chanu said after the competition.

Advertisement

Two-time world champion Ri Song Gum of North Korea lived up to her billing, completing a hat-trick of Asian Games titles with a stunning 215kg (94kg+121kg).

Ri smashed the world records in the snatch, clean and jerk and total on her way to gold while Indonesia’s Luluk Diana Tri Wijayana took bronze with 191kg (88kg+103kg).

Advertisement

The silver completes a collection that already includes an Olympic silver, three World Championship medals, including a gold, multiple Commonwealth Games and Championships titles and an Asian Championships bronze.

But the Asian Games had repeatedly found a way to leave her empty-handed.

Chanu finished ninth on her debut in 2014 and missed the 2018 edition because of a back injury. At the Hangzhou Games in 2023, she was within touching distance of the podium before a hip injury on the platform forced her to settle for fourth.

There was no such drama in Nagoya.

Wearing the gold earrings shaped like Olympic rings that were gifted to her by her mother and a tri-coloured ribbon in her hair, Chanu walked onto the platform with a familiar target but a different sense of occasion.

She opened her snatch series with 83kg, then smoothly cleared 85kg and 87kg to finish the first half of the competition in third place.

In the clean and jerk, Chanu made 107kg look routine with her opening lift. She then heaved 111kg.

With silver assured, she did not take her final attempt.

“I have dreamed of winning an Asian Games medal since I stepped into weightlifting. Something or the other happened before or during the Asian Games, but this time I have fulfilled my dream,” she said.

For Chanu, the medal also brings a brief pause after months of relentless preparation. She had returned to training the very next day after winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow last month, with Nagoya firmly in her sights.

“I am yet to decide on how to go about LA 28. The qualification process starts in December. I will enjoy this medal for a while and will decide,” she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Chanu on her achievement, saying her “determination and consistency” continued to inspire the nation.

“A special Silver for @mirabai_chanu! Congratulations to her on winning the medal in the Women’s 49 kg Weightlifting event. Her determination and consistency continue to inspire the nation. India is proud of her. Best wishes for her future endeavours: PM  @narendramodi.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts