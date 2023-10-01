Mirabai Chanu fails to lift off, ends 4th

Hangzhou, September 30
Mirabai Chanu’s Asian Games campaign ended in agony as the Olympics medallist was carried off after she fell flat on her back following a failed lift, success in which would have got her a bronze medal in the women’s 49kg category here today.
Chanu, who was under pressure after a disappointing snatch outing, went for a 117kg clean and jerk lift but failed to clear it twice. If she had succeeded, Chanu would have finished with bronze.
Rather, she had to be carried away following her final attempt by the coaching staff. Chanu ended fourth with a total effort of 191kg (83kg+108kg). “When I was warming up before the snatch section, I felt pain in my thigh, I think deep sheathing hit me. I had trained hard but I could not bring the results because of this pain. I tried my best to win a medal but could not,” she said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar
EAM advocates contacts between two governments to resolve is...
Envoy prevented from entering Glasgow gurdwara
High Commission reports matter to police
RBI extends deadline for exchange of Rs 2K notes till October 7
96% of notes back with banks
After Kukis, even Meiteis turn against Manipur CM
NIA nabs second accused in border conspiracy case