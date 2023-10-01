Mirabai Chanu fails to lift off, ends 4th

PTI

Hangzhou, September 30

Mirabai Chanu’s Asian Games campaign ended in agony as the Olympics medallist was carried off after she fell flat on her back following a failed lift, success in which would have got her a bronze medal in the women’s 49kg category here today.

Chanu, who was under pressure after a disappointing snatch outing, went for a 117kg clean and jerk lift but failed to clear it twice. If she had succeeded, Chanu would have finished with bronze.

Rather, she had to be carried away following her final attempt by the coaching staff. Chanu ended fourth with a total effort of 191kg (83kg+108kg). “When I was warming up before the snatch section, I felt pain in my thigh, I think deep sheathing hit me. I had trained hard but I could not bring the results because of this pain. I tried my best to win a medal but could not,” she said.

#Asian Games