New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu will lead the Indian weightlifting contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow after being named in the national squad for the multi-sport event, according to Olympics.com.

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The two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist will compete in the women's 48kg category, a division in which she has previously enjoyed significant success on the international stage.

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Mirabai Chanu, one of India's most decorated weightlifters, has won three Commonwealth Games medals so far--gold in Gold Coast 2018 (48kg), gold in Birmingham 2022 (49kg) and silver in Glasgow 2014 (48kg).

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A former world champion and Olympic silver medallist at Tokyo 2020, the 31-year-old last competed at the national championships in Modinagar in February, where she clinched the title in the 48kg category.

She, however, missed the Asian Weightlifting Championships in May as she recovered from a shoulder injury sustained earlier this year.

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Chanu will be joined by fellow Birmingham 2022 medallists Bindyarani Devi and Harjinder Kaur, who will compete in the women's 58kg and 69kg categories respectively. Both had won silver medals in the previous edition of the Games.

In the men's section, Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medallist Lovepreet Singh will headline India's challenge in the +110kg category.

Rishikanta Singh (60kg), Ajaya Babu (79kg) and Dilbag Singh (94kg) will make their Commonwealth Games debuts in Glasgow.

The weightlifting events at the Commonwealth Games 2026 are scheduled to take place from July 26 to 30 at the SEC Armadillo.

India has maintained a strong record in Commonwealth Games weightlifting in recent editions, finishing among the top nations in both Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022, where Indian lifters secured nine medals, including five golds.

India's weightlifting team for the Commonwealth Games 2026

Women: Mirabai Chanu (48kg), Gyaneshwari Yadav (53kg), Bindyarani Devi (58kg), Harjinder Kaur (69kg), Sanjana (77kg), Martina Devi (+86kg)

Men: Rishikanta Singh (60kg), M Raja (65kg), Ajaya Babu (79kg), Dilbag Singh (94kg), Lovepreet Singh (+110kg). (ANI)

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