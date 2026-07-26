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Home / Sports / Mirabai Chanu secures India's first gold at Glasgow 2026, wins her third CWG gold

Mirabai Chanu secures India's first gold at Glasgow 2026, wins her third CWG gold

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ANI
Updated At : 08:38 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 26 (ANI): Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu clinched her third Commonwealth Games gold medal after lifting 105 kg in the clean and jerk category of the women's 48 kg final at Glasgow 2026, securing India's first gold medal of the Games.

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Chanu had previously won gold medals at the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games.

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Chanu, who had earlier set a Commonwealth record with an 85 kg lift in the snatch, began the clean and jerk section with an unsuccessful attempt at 82 kg.

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She returned for her second attempt and successfully lifted 82 kg, before producing another stunning performance with an 85 kg lift in her third attempt to set a new Games and Commonwealth record.

Chanu then attempted 105 kg and successfully lifted it above her head, sealing the gold medal and completing a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold medals.

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With the victory, Chanu added another gold medal to her previous Commonwealth Games triumphs in 2018 and 2022. India also secured its first gold medal of the Glasgow 2026 Games.

Earlier in the day, Indian weightlifter Chanambam Rishikanta Singh finished with a combined total of 264kg (121kg snatch + 143kg clean and jerk), while Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Kasdan claimed the gold medal with a Commonwealth Games record total of 273kg (121kg snatch + 152kg clean and jerk). Kenya's Joshua Mboya took bronze with 260kg (115kg + 145kg), according to ESPN.

The Indian lifter made a strong start in the snatch, successfully clearing 116kg before improving to 119kg. On his final attempt, Rishikanta lifted 121kg to break the Commonwealth Games snatch record and set a new personal best.

Kasdan, however, matched the 121kg effort moments later, leaving the two lifters tied at the top after the opening discipline. In the clean and jerk, Rishikanta safely opened with a successful lift of 143kg to take the overall lead temporarily with a total of 264kg. Kasdan responded by clearing 145kg and then 149kg to move ahead with 270kg, putting the pressure back on the Indian.

Needing 151kg on his final attempt to reclaim the lead, Rishikanta completed the clean but was unable to lock out the jerk, ending his challenge for gold. Kasdan then capped off a dominant performance by lifting 152kg in his final clean and jerk attempt to register a Games record total of 273kg. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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