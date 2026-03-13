DT
Home / Sports / Miraz hails strong start after Bangladesh win first ODI vs Pakistan

Miraz hails strong start after Bangladesh win first ODI vs Pakistan

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:00 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 13 (ANI): Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz expressed satisfaction after his side secured a commanding win in the first ODI of the three-match series against Pakistan.

Ahead of the second ODI against Pakistan on Friday, Mehidy Hasan Miraz highlighted the importance of building momentum early in the series, especially in a year where Bangladesh will play several ODI matches and points in the ICC ODI team rankings remain crucial.

"The start (of this Pakistan series) has been very good for us. Winning the first game is a big positive. We have many ODIs this year and rankings matter, so starting well feels really good," Miraz said as quoted by the ICC.

The Bangladesh skipper also reflected on his recent bowling form, admitting that he had gone through a difficult period but worked hard to improve key aspects of his game.

"I worked a lot on my bowling after going through a phase where I struggled. I knew where to improve and focused on those areas. I also played two BCL matches to work on it. Alhamdulillah, yesterday my bowling was much more under control," the Bangladesh captain said.

The Mehidy Hasan Miraz-led Bangla side thrashed Pakistan in the opening ODI match by eight wickets at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest target of 115 runs, the Bangla Tigers achieved that in 15.1 overs with the opener batter Tanzid Hasan Tamim playing an unbeaten knock of 67 runs off just 42 balls. He hit seven fours and five sixes in his impressive knock.

With this win, the hosts have taken a 1-0 lead over the visitors in the three-match bilateral series. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

