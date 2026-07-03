Berlin [Germany], July 3 (ANI): Germany defender Jonathan Tah has broken his silence following his decisive penalty miss in his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 exit to Paraguay, saying the painful moment has replayed in his mind "thousands of times" but insisting he would not hesitate to step up again.

Advertisement

Tah's missed spot-kick proved decisive as Germany suffered a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat after a 1-1 draw following extra time. The Bayern Munich centre-back, taking the sixth penalty, fired over the crossbar before Paraguay converted their next attempt to seal progression.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the heartbreak in a message posted on Instagram, Tah admitted the disappointment continues to weigh heavily on him.

Advertisement

"The missed penalty has already gone through my head thousands of times, and you try to somehow steer it into the goal in your thoughts," Tah wrote, as per Goal.com. "But the reality is that the ball was not in. And that hurts. I am incredibly disappointed and sad that we are out of the tournament. To be honest, I still haven't fully realised it yet."

According to reports from German outlet BILD, Tah volunteered to take the sixth penalty despite never having taken a penalty in his professional career, with several senior team-mates reportedly reluctant to step forward during the shootout, as per Goal.com.

Advertisement

Former Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn criticised the situation, saying a "top team doesn't look for volunteers" in such high-pressure moments.

Despite the crushing setback, Tah said the experience would not discourage him from accepting responsibility in the future.

"I would take it again next time! With full conviction and confidence to score it for Germany. It didn't work out this time, but it won't stop me from trying again next time. We as a team keep going, and I also keep going, no matter what comes!" he added.

Germany's frustration was compounded by a controversial VAR decision in extra time after Tah thought he had scored the winner, only for the goal to be disallowed following a foul on the goalkeeper in the build-up.

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann strongly criticised the decision after the match, calling it "a scandal" and arguing that the contact leading to the overturned goal was minimal.

Despite the disappointment of Germany's early World Cup exit, Tah has received widespread support from across the sporting world. NBA player Dennis Schroder, former teammate Granit Xhaka and ex-Germany international Cacau were among those to publicly back the defender, while Bayern Munich responded to his social media post by writing, "Pride is an understatement."

Tah's message of accountability and resilience comes as Germany begin reflecting on another disappointing World Cup campaign, with the defender making it clear he remains ready to shoulder responsibility when his country calls again. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)