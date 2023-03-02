Missing Kerala, Indian expats show up in small numbers

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

Riyadh, March 1

The Indian and Saudi Arabia flags were displayed side by side. The locals and the Indian expatriates, less than 100 in number, trooped into the 60,000 capacity King Fahd International Stadium to watch the Santosh Trophy semifinals.

It is the first time that the semifinals and the final of the senior men’s national football championship is being played abroad. Punjab, Meghalaya, Services and Karnataka were the four semifinalists.

Meghalaya’s players celebrate a goal against Punjab.

While the love of football brought the Indian fans to the stadium, many were disappointed because of the absence of the Kerala team, which did not qualify for the semifinals.

“This stadium would have been full had Kerala qualified for the semifinals,” said Shakeel, who hails from Malappuram in Kerala. “You know when the Santosh Trophy was held in Malappuram (2021) not one seat was empty. A lot of fans had to stand to watch the matches. It could have been the same here today as well,” he added.

Mohammad Basheer, president of the Riyadh Indian Football Association (RIFA), said that the stands were empty because of the 3pm (local time) starting time of the first semifinal between Punjab and Meghalaya.

“This is working time so that’s why a lot of people who wanted to come are not here. There will be a bigger number for sure for the final as it is the weekend,” Basheer said.

Basheer said that RIFA organises a lot of football tournaments for the Indian population here. “From the age group to the senior level, we organise all tournaments. We are also talking to the Saudi Arabia Football Federation to see if some of our senior teams can play in the national circuit at some level,” he said.

Meghalaya stun Punjab

Meghalaya made history as they overpowered Punjab 2-1 to advance to their maiden final. Evenly matched until the halftime, with both sides troubling the opposing defence, the game was decided in the added time of the second half by a goal from Sheen Stevenson Sohktung.

Karnataka made their first final in five decades with a 3-1 win against Services in the other semifinal.