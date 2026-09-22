"Mission failed.. successfully": Indian MMA fighter Varun Sanyal reflects on Asian Games journey after withdrawal

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 22 (ANI): Indian MMA fighter Varun Sanyal, who was unable to compete at the Asian Games due to medical reasons, reflected on the experience by calling it a “mission failed, successfully.”

Although he could not step onto the mat, Sanyal said he was proud to be part of the Indian team and contribute to the country’s MMA history at the Asian Games.

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He also thanked everyone who reached out to him during the past three weeks and said his experience and stories helped bring greater attention to MMA in India. Despite missing out on competition, Sanyal viewed the increased visibility for the sport as a positive outcome.

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"Mission Failed.. Successfully. The last 3 weeks have been absolutely mental and there is so much to address. However, I want to start by saying thank you to everyone that messaged. Even if I didn't step on the mat, Im proud to been part of this team and Indian MMA history at the Asian Games. Even if it was at my expense, my stories were able to bring a new level of attention to the sport and Ill take that as a win," Sanyal wrote in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Sanyal (@varunsanyal)

Sanyal had withdrawn from the Asian Games in Nagoya after he experienced cramps and body aches in the sauna in his accommodation on Sunday. Medical examination and precautionary blood tests were normal. As he still felt unfit on Sunday morning to participate in combat sports, he consulted his coach and withdrew from the event on medical grounds.

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Sanyal, who was one of two Indian MMA (mixed martial arts) fighters in the Asian Games squad, is a bronze medallist at the Asian Championships in China in January 2026.

MMA is making its debut at the continental event. (ANI)

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