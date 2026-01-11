DT
PT
Home / Sports / Mitchell, Conway, Nicholls guide New Zealand to 300/8 against India in Vadodara

Mitchell, Conway, Nicholls guide New Zealand to 300/8 against India in Vadodara

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:05 PM Jan 11, 2026 IST
Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 11 (ANI): Daryl Mitchell's powerful knock of 84, along with half-centuries from Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls, guided New Zealand to a competitive total of 300/8 in their 50 overs against India in Vadodara on Sunday.

After winning the toss, India opted to bowl first, but the Kiwi openers laid a solid foundation. Conway and Nicholls stitched together a steady 117-run opening stand, bringing up 50 in 10.1 overs and reaching the 100-run mark in 19.5 overs, putting early pressure on the Indian bowlers.

Henry Nicholls became the first New Zealand batter to be dismissed after scoring 62 off 69 balls, which included eight fours. He was removed by Harshit Rana, who struck again soon after to send back Devon Conway. Conway scored 56 off 67 deliveries, hitting six fours and a maximum, before being cleaned up by Rana. Will Young departed shortly thereafter for 12, dismissed by Mohammed Siraj.

The middle order failed to fully capitalise on the strong start. Glenn Phillips also managed 12 before falling to Kuldeep Yadav, while Mitchell Hay scored 18 and was bowled by Prasidh Krishna. New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell was run out by India's vice-captain Shreyas Iyer after scoring 16, and Zak Foulkes departed for 1, becoming Siraj's second wicket of the match.

Daryl Mitchell held the innings together with a commanding knock of 84 off 71 balls, which included five fours and three sixes. He looked set for a century but was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna late in the innings. Kristian Clarke provided a valuable finishing touch, remaining unbeaten on 24 off just 17 balls to push New Zealand to the 300-run mark.

For India, Mohammed Siraj (2/40), Harshit Rana (2/65) and Prasidh Krishna (2/60) picked up two wickets each, while Kuldeep Yadav returned figures of 1/52. India will now chase a target of 301, with a total of 300-plus always carrying significant psychological pressure in a one-day contest.

Brief score: New Zealand 300/8 in 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 84, Henry Nicholls 62; Mohammed Siraj 2/40) vs India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

