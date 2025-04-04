Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) posted a challenging total of 203/8 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash in Lucknow on Friday, riding on blistering knocks from Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram.

Despite a spirited five-wicket haul from Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya, LSG's strong top-order performance gave them the edge after being asked to bat first.

Pandya won the toss and elected to field, but MI's bowlers were put under pressure early on as Marsh and Markram gave LSG an explosive start. The opening pair reached the 50-run mark in 5.1 overs and raced to 69 by the end of the powerplay.

Advertisement

Mitchell Marsh was the aggressor, smashing 60 off 31 balls, laced with nine boundaries and two sixes. His innings ended when he was caught and bowled by Vignesh Puthur, but not before stitching a 76-run opening stand with Markram.

Nicholas Pooran, who has been in stellar form this season, couldn't make a significant impact and fell to Hardik for 12. LSG captain Rishabh Pant's struggles with the bat continued as he was dismissed for 2, also by Pandya, leaving LSG at 107/3 in 10.4 overs.

Advertisement

Aiden Markram continued to anchor the innings and found a reliable partner in Ayush Badoni, who chipped in with a quick 30 off 19 balls before being dismissed by Ashwani Kumar. Markram went on to score a composed 53 off 38 deliveries, hitting two fours and four sixes.

David Miller added crucial late runs with a brisk 27 before falling to Pandya, who later completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Akash Deep for a duck. Pandya returned with figures of 5/36 in his four overs, keeping MI in the game. The other wickets were shared by Vignesh Puthur, Ashwani Kumar, and Trent Boult.

Chasing 204, Mumbai Indians face a steep target, especially in the absence of former skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed the game due to a knee injury. With a win and two losses so far, MI will be aiming for their second victory of the season, but they have a mountain to climb against LSG's bowling unit. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)