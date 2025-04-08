Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran fire Lucknow Super Giants to a massive 238/3 against Kolkata Knight Riders
Marsh clobbers 5 sixes and 6 fours in his knock to lay the foundation of a big score
Lucknow Super Giants' batter Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. PTI
Mitchell Marsh (81) and Nicholas Pooran (87 not out) smacked belligerent half-centuries as Lucknow Super Giants posted a massive 238 for three against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.
Marsh clobbered five sixes and six fours in his knock to lay the foundation of a big score, alongside adding 99 runs for the first wicket with Aiden Markram (47) and 71 runs for the second wicket with Pooran.
Pooran's blitz included eight sixes and seven fours as he made 87 not out from only 36 balls.
Brief scores: LSG 238/3 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 87 not out, Mitchell Marsh 81; Harshit Rana 2/51).
