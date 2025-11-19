Mitchell Marsh to play Sheffield Shield as Australian all-rounder eye Test return for Ashes

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is back in Ashes contention as he is all set to make a surprising return to the Sheffield Shield in early December for Western Australia - potentially playing at the top order, according to ESPNCricinfo.

The star all-rounder hasn't played a First-Class match since getting dropped after last year's Boxing Day Test match against India. Marsh last played a Shield match for Western Australia in October 2024.

The 34-year-old all-rounder is now expected to take part in Western Australia's round-six match against Victoria at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, beginning December 4. Before this, he is likely to play in a one-day game against Victoria on December 2, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Earlier, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald confirmed that the selectors are comfortable picking Marsh if needed. However, the all-rounder was not named in Australia's squad for the first Test, starting November 21 in Perth.

A key question for Marsh is where he will bat, if he decides to play at the top for Western Australia in Shield games. The Australian all-rounder has never opened the batting in 210 First-Class innings.

Marsh has batted at No. 3 three times, once for Australia against the West Indies, and twice for the Australian XI in tour games against Worcestershire and Derbyshire on the 2019 Ashes tour.

Meanwhile, Josh Inglis, who is the reserve wicketkeeper-batter for Australia for the Ashes opener against England in Perth, is set to play for the Cricket Australia XI against the England Lions at Lilac Hill on Friday. It is expected that Inglis could bat high in the order.

Like Marsh, Inglis has never opened in First-Class cricket. He averages 15.22 in nine First-Class innings, playing at No. 3 and 4. Inglis' first-class success has come batting at No. 5 or lower, including eight of his centuries and one Test century. (ANI)

