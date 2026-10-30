DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Mitchell Santner becomes 3rd NZ bowler to take 150 T20I wickets

Mitchell Santner becomes 3rd NZ bowler to take 150 T20I wickets

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:52 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Auckland [New Zealand], October 30 (ANI): New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner became only the third player from his team to reach the 150 T20I wickets mark on Friday.

Santner achieved this milestone during his side's fourth T20I against India, taking 2/24 in four overs, getting scalps of Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Advertisement

Now in 142 T20Is, Santner has taken 151 wickets at an average of 23.09, with four four-wicket hauls and best figures of 4/11.

Advertisement

In the ongoing series, Santner has taken nine wickets at an average of 11.22, with best figures of 4/21. This year in 20 T20Is, he has taken 21 wickets at an average of 24.58, with best figures of 4/21.

Santner has also taken over Ish Sodhi for most T20I wickets against India India, surpassing his tally of 30 wickets. In 31 T20Is against India, Santner has taken 32 wickets at an average of 26.06, with two four-fers and best figures of 4/11.

Advertisement

Most wickets for NZ in T20Is are with: Isha Sodhi (165 wickets in 142 matches), followed by Tim Southee (164 wickets in 126 matches) and then Santner.

A four-wicket haul from Jacob Duffy and a century from Glenn Phillips were the highlights, securing their first win of the five-match T20I series against India with an 87-run win at Auckland on Friday.

With this win, the series stands at 3-1 in favour of India, with a match to go. Phillips (107 in 49 balls, with six fours and 10 sixes) and Michael Bracewell (65 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) took NZ to a massive 259/7 in 20 overs, the highest total against India. Duffy (4/23), Santner (2/24) and Matthew Fisher (2/40) made sure India never found their groove, and they were skittled out for just 172 runs in 20 overs. Tilak Varma (35 in 35 balls, with a four and three sixes) was the top-scorer for India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts