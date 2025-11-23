Mitchell Starc hails Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood as best exponents of "wobble seam" delivery

Perth [Australia], November 23 (ANI): Australian seamer Mitchell Starc has hailed his teammates Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins as the best exponents of the "wobble seam" delivery of the world. Starc's comment came after Australia thrashed England by eight wickets in the Ashes Opener in Perth.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old Starc's recent mastery of the wobble seam delivery, which relies more on purchase from the pitch than movement through the air, has helped him a lot during the opening Test against England.

Advertisement

During the Ashes opener, Starc registered his career-best 7-59 in an innings, picking 3-10 on the first hour on Day 1.

Advertisement

Interestingly, he picked up the key wickets of Zak Crawley and Joe Root, both for ducks, with the wobble seam delivery in the first innings.

The left-arm seamer dismantled England's captain Ben Stokes' strumps in the first and dismissed him in the second after Steve Smith took a fine catch at second slip.

Advertisement

"I've said it before, but my best mates are two of the best exponents of it in the world. So to learn off Josh (Hazlewood) and Pat (Cummins), but if I'd listened to those two a bit earlier, I might have had it in the repertoire a little bit earlier," Starc said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

Starc had a memorable outing with the ball during the Perth Test. He picked up a 10-wicket haul against England. He took 7/58 in the first innings, the best-ever bowling figures at Optus Stadium.

The left-arm seamer scalped 3/55 in the second, ensuring that Australia didn't miss the services of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, who missed the Ashes opener due to injuries.

Starc is also the first Australian seamer to take a ten-wicket haul in Ashes Tests since 1990/91, when Craig McDermott produced figures of 11/157, which came at the WACA Stadium in Perth during the final Test, which Aussies won 3-0.

Starc also became the second left-arm seamer after Bruce Reid to pick a ten-fer for Australia in the Ashes. Bruce picked up a ten-fer during the Melbourne Test way back in 1990.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and decided to bat first. The visitors slumped to 39/3, with Root's duck being a highlight of Starc's initial six-over burst that gave him three wickets.

A half-century stand between Ollie Pope (46 in 58 balls) and Harry Brook stabilised things for England. However, half the side was back in the hut for 115 runs.

Later, Brook (52 in 61 balls) and Jamie Smith (33 in 22 balls) tried to counter-attack, but Starc (7/58) and Doggett (2/27) put an end to England's scoring for 172 runs in 32.5 overs.

In their first innings, Australia dealt with some serious pace by Jofra Archer (2/11) and Brydon Carse (3/45) as they slumped to 31/4. Travis Head (21 in 35 balls) and Cameron Green (24 in 50 balls) stitched a 45-run stand.

England skipper Ben Stokes (5/23) picked up a five-wicket haul as the Aussies were undone for 132 runs. England led by 40 runs.

In the second innings of England, the visitors lost Crawley, who was dismissed for another duck.

Ben Duckett (28 in 40 balls) and Ollie Pope (33 in 57 balls) took England's lead beyond the 100-run mark. Despite the upper hand, England lost the edge after their batters played some questionable shots.

The trio of Scott Boland (4/33), Starc (3/55), and Brendan Doggett (3/51) took wickets at regular intervals, leaving England at 104/7 at one point.

A half-century stand between Brydon Carse (20 in 20 balls) and Gus Atkinson (37 in 32 balls) rescued England as the lead went above 200 runs. The Three Lions were skittled out for 164 runs, setting the Aussies 205 runs to win. While chasing a tricky target, Travis Head played a knock to remember.

The Australian opener slammed a match-winning 123 runs off 83 deliveries, whereas Marnus Labuschagne played an unbeaten knock of 51 off 49 deliveries as hosts chased down the 205-run target in 28.2 overs.

Australia are 1-0 up in the five-match Test series. The second Test in Brisbane will begin on December 4. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)