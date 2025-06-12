DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / Mitchell Starc is now leading wicket-taker in ICC tournament finals, surpasses Mohamed Shami

Mitchell Starc is now leading wicket-taker in ICC tournament finals, surpasses Mohamed Shami

article_Author
.
Updated At : 12:40 AM Jun 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

London [UK], June 12 (ANI): Australia's pace ace Mitchell Starc added another feather to his cap on Wednesday, becoming the highest wicket-taker in ICC tournament finals. The left-arm quick achieved the milestone during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's.

Advertisement

Starc, playing in his fifth ICC final, has now taken 11 wickets across tournament deciders, surpassing India's Mohammed Shami, who had claimed 10 wickets in four finals. The record further cements Starc's reputation as a big-match performer for Australia.

The milestone came in style as Starc struck early in South Africa's second innings, cleaning up Aiden Markram for a duck. He followed it up with the dismissal of Ryan Rickelton for 16, ending Day 1 with figures of 2/10 in a fiery spell.

Advertisement

He also became the joint second-highest wicket taker in ICC knockout games. He is sharing the spot with former Aussie legend Glenn McGrath and Mohammed Shami, who each have taken 22 wickets. The top spot is with former Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan, who has 23 wickets.

Sri Lankan cricket coach

Advertisement

His efforts helped Australia put South Africa under pressure, reducing the Proteas to 43/4 at stumps. Trailing by 169 runs, South Africa will face an uphill task when play resumes on Day 2, with Starc expected to continue his assault on a responsive Lord's surface.

Australia had earlier been bowled out for 212 in their first innings, with Kagiso Rabada leading South Africa's charge with a five-wicket haul but Starc's early breakthroughs ensured Australia clawed back momentum by the close of play.

Starc will be eager to extend his record and guide Australia closer to securing their second WTC title. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts