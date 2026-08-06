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Home / Sports / Mitchell Starc on cusp of surpassing Kapil Dev, Dale Steyn in Test wickets

Mitchell Starc on cusp of surpassing Kapil Dev, Dale Steyn in Test wickets

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ANI
Updated At : 11:23 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Darwin [Australia], August 6 (ANI): Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc is set to chase two significant milestones in Test cricket when the hosts begin their two-match series against Bangladesh in Darwin on August 13, with the veteran left-armer closing in on the wicket tallies of Kapil Dev and Dale Steyn.

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Starc enters the series with 433 Test wickets, just one shy of Kapil Dev's haul of 434. Two wickets in the series opener at Marrara Stadium would see the 36-year-old move past the former India captain and break into the top 10 on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers, according to cricket.com.au.

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The Australian quick could also climb the rankings among pace bowlers. Seven wickets across the two Tests would take him to 440 career wickets, moving him beyond South African legend Dale Steyn's 439 and into fifth place among the highest wicket-taking fast bowlers in Test history. Only James Anderson (704), Stuart Broad (604), Glenn McGrath (563) and Courtney Walsh (519) would remain ahead of him.

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The milestones come at a time when Starc continues to produce some of the best cricket of his career. The left-armer claimed 55 Test wickets at an average of 17.32 over the past year, playing a key role in Australia's 4-1 Ashes series triumph and emerging as one of the leading contenders for the 2026 Allan Border Medal.

Starc has credited his consistency in recent years to improved mental clarity and the stability of Australia's pace attack alongside captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

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The experienced seamer has also evolved technically, making greater use of the wobble seam with the Kookaburra ball to remain a potent threat in all conditions.

Longevity has become another hallmark of Starc's career. Since turning 35, only Australian great Glenn McGrath has taken more Test wickets among the country's fast bowlers, underlining the left-armer's enduring impact.

Australia have recalled Cummins, Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon for the Bangladesh series as they look to begin their home Test season on a strong note.

The first Test will be played in Darwin from August 13 to 17, while the second Test is scheduled in Mackay from August 22 to 26.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

Bangladesh squad (first Test): Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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