New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): After the completion of the Women's Premier League clash between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, former India skipper Mithali Raj reflected on Annabel Sutherland's match-winning innings in the match.

Delhi Capitals came out on top and savoured success with a seven-wicket victory in a final over thriller against the UP Warriorz in the ongoing Women's Premier League at Kotambi Stadium on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals returned to winning ways after enduring a heavy defeat against the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in their previous match. The defeat meant UP Warriorz had to wait for another day to take away their first victory of the season.

"Annabel Sutherland played a supporting role alongside her skipper, Meg Lanning, especially after Delhi Capitals had a strong start in the powerplay but then lost Jemimah Rodrigues without adding to the total. That partnership was critical in stabilizing the innings, and her 40-run stand with Marizanne Kapp was equally vital. It was important for Sutherland to step up and contribute with the bat," Mithali Raj said while speaking to JioHotstar.

Sutherland played an unbeaten knock of 41 runs from 35 balls which was laced with four boundaries in his innings. In the bowling, the Australian cricketer picked two wickets in her spell of four overs where she conceded 26 runs.

Further, Mithali Raj analyzed Marizanne Kapp's innings, who played an unbeaten innings of 29 runs in 17 balls at a strike rate of 170.59 which came with the help of four boundaries.

"Marizanne Kapp rightly mentioned at the presentation that as an all-rounder, if you have a tough day with the ball, you always have the opportunity to make an impact with the bat. That's exactly what she did. With Sutherland well-set at the other end, Kapp found her rhythm, played some excellent shots in front of the wicket, built a strong partnership, and ultimately guided her team to victory," Mithali Raj added. (ANI)

