New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Former Delhi domestic cricket stalwart Mithun Manhas was on Sunday elected as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), A Raghuram Bhat as a new treasurer, and former bowlers RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha have joined the men's selection committee of the board.

Advertisement

The decisions were a few of many made during the 94th Annual General Meeting of BCCI, which was held on Sunday.

Devajit Saikia was chosen to continue his stint as the secretary, while Prabhtej Bhjatia will now be the organisation's joint secretary, as per a press release from BCCI.

Advertisement

Former Saurashtra captain Jaydev Shah has also been added to the BCCI's Apex Council, replacing Mizoram's Khairul Jamal Majumdar, who has become a part of the two-man IPL Governing Council, alongside Arun Dhumal, the chairperson.

One representative of the General Body was elected in the Apex Council of the BCCI: Jaydev Shah

Advertisement

At the meeting, the audited accounts for the financial year 2024-25 were passed and adopted by the General Body. Also, the Annual Budget of 2025-26 was approved by the General Body, the release said.

The men's selection committee will now also include cricketers RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha, alongside chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, Shiv Sundar Das and Ajay Ratra. Singh and Ojha, have replaced S Sharath and Subroto Banerjee.

RP Singh played 14 Tests, 58 ODIs, and 10 T20Is for India from 2005-11, picking up 124 wickets in total and winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 title. Additionally, Ojha was a left-arm spinner who represented India from 2008 to 2013 in 24 Tests, 18 ODIs, and six T20Is, taking a total of 144 wickets.

The women's selection committee will include chairperson Amita Sharma, Jaya Sharma, Sulakshana Malik, and Sravanthi Naidu, all of whom are new inductees, alongside Shyama Dey.

Also, the junior cricket committee was announced, with S Sharath, previously a part of the selection panel, being its chairperson. Alongside him are: Harvinder Sodhi, Pathik Patel, Krishna Mohan and Ranadeb Bose.

The committee for the Women's Premier League will be headed by Jayesh George and will have Manhas, Shukla, Saikia, Prabhtej, Raghhuram, Madhumati Lele, Sanjay Tandon, RI Palani, and Dhumal as its members.

The infrastructure committee will feature Rohan Jaitley, the president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), as their chairperson, alongside Manhas, Shukla, Saikia, Prabhtej, Raghuram, Anirudh Chaudhary and Sana Sathish Babu. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)