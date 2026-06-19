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Home / Sports / Mitva, Karan, Sherjin included in 24-member India squad for Asian Senior Fencing Championships 2026

Mitva, Karan, Sherjin included in 24-member India squad for Asian Senior Fencing Championships 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 03:13 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Mitva Chaudhari, Karan Singh and RS Sherjin are among the 24-member Indian squad of fencers that will represent India at the upcoming Asian Senior Fencing Championships 2026, scheduled to take place in New Delhi from 19 to 24 June 2026.

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Seven of these fencers are from Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF), and that contingent includes four women and three men from the 24-member Indian squad announced for the event, according to a press release.

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The VBF fencers are:

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1) Mitva Chaudhari - Women's Epee,

2) RS Sherjin - Men's Epee,

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3) Naorem Mina Devi - Women's Foil,

4) Kanupriya - Women's Foil,

5) Aditya - Men's Foil,

6) Shreya Gupta - Women's Sabre,

7) Karan Singh - Men's Sabre,

The strong representation of VBF in the Indian squad highlights the Foundation's growing presence in the Indian fencing community and its commitment to building depth across all disciplines.

All seven athletes train at VBF's High-Performance Centre in Ahmedabad, which has emerged as a key hub for developing elite fencers in the country.

The Asian Championships serve as a crucial event that will decide the fencer's participation in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, scheduled to take place later this year. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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