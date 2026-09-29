Mixed 4x100m relay team wins bronze, Gulveer Singh bags third medal at Asian Games 2026

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 29 (ANI): India clinched the bronze medal in the mixed 4x100m relay at the Asian Games 2026, with the quartet of Gurindervir Singh, Harita Bhadra, Sneha Sathyanarayana Shanuvalli and Animesh Kujur producing a season-best performance on Tuesday.

The Indian team clocked 41.06 seconds in a rain-hit final to finish third behind China, who won gold with a time of 40.78 seconds, while Thailand secured the silver medal after clocking 40.87 seconds.

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Gurindervir Singh gave India a strong start in the opening leg, before Sneha maintained the momentum in the second leg. Animesh Kujur carried the baton in the third leg, while Harita Bhadra delivered a strong finish in the anchor leg to secure India’s place on the podium.

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The bronze medal in the mixed 4x100m relay further underlined India’s impressive athletics campaign at the Asian Games 2026, adding to a successful outing on Tuesday.

Earlier on the day, Indian athlete Gulveer Singh clinched his third medal at the Asian Games 2026, winning the bronze medal in the men's 5000m event in Aichi-Nagoya. With the bronze, Gulveer became the first Indian man to win three individual medals at a single Asian Games event.

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Gulveer clocked 13:32.75 to finish third in a closely contested race. Bahrain's Birhanu Balew won the gold medal with a time of 13:30.79, while Japan's Tomonori Yamaguchi claimed silver after finishing in 13:31.43.

With the bronze in the 5000m, Gulveer completed a hat-trick of medals at the continental event, adding another podium finish to his impressive campaign.

Earlier in the Games, Gulveer had secured silver medals in the men's 10,000m and 1500m events, making him one of India's standout performers in athletics at Aichi-Nagoya. (ANI)

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