Mixed feelings: Shooters bag silver, bronze

PTI

Bhopal, March 23

India bagged a silver and a bronze in the ISSF Pistol/Rifle World Cup, with the air pistol pair of Varun Tomar and Rhythm Sangwan clinching the second spot, while the air rifle pair of Rudrankksh Patil and R Narmada Nithin securing the third spot in the mixed team events here today.

India have taken their medal tally in the competition to four — one gold, one silver and two bronze.

China won both the gold medals on offer on Day 2 of the competition.

Varun, following his individual bronze winning effort in air pistol on Wednesday, teamed up with Rhythm to give a tough fight to the Chinese pair of Qian Wei and Liu Jinyao, before going down 11-17 in the gold-medal round.

In the initial stages of the final, it looked like the Chinese would enjoy a cakewalk, but the Indians made a strong comeback, going from 7-15 to 11-15 before the Chinese clinched the 15th series to seal the gold.

In the qualification round, Qian and Liu had topped the nine-team field with a score of 586, while Varun and Rhythm had finished second with 581.

“We all try our best and keep our best foot forward, and silver is a medal as well. Gold would have been great but we are happy that we got a silver and we will try to better next time,” said Rhythm, one of the most promising pistol shooters in the country, having won four junior team and individual gold medals at the 2021 World Championships in Lima.

The second Indian team in the event comprising Divya TS and Sarabjot Singh missed the bronze by a point, finishing fifth with a score of 574.

Reigning men’s air

rifle world champion Rudrankksh Patil and R Narmada Nithin, who had combined to clinch gold at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo last month, couldn’t recreate the same magic at home, finishing with a bronze.

The pair had a combined score of 632 in qualification and finished third, thereby qualifying for the bronze medal match against China’s Zhang Qiongyue and Yu Haonan, who finished fourth with the same combined score in the 19-strong field.

In the bronze-medal match, Rudrankksh and Narmada beat the Chinese pair 16-8 in what was a much closer match than the scoreline suggests.