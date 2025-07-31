DT
Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Manipur secure victories at 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship

Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Manipur secure victories at 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship

ANI
Updated At : 09:00 PM Jul 31, 2025 IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 31 (ANI): On day four of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship, a series of commanding performances were on exhibition, with Hockey Mizoram, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Gujarat, and Manipur Hockey emerging victorious in their respective matches.

In an enticing fixture of the day, Hockey Association of Bihar drew 3-3 with Hockey Uttarakhand, with Ankit (12', 19') and Kunwar Manish Singh (25') scoring for Hockey Uttarakhand, while Amritanshu Pandey (21', 57') and Kumar Amirchand (37') scored for Hockey Association of Bihar.

The final Division 'C' match of the day saw a dominating performance by Hockey Mizoram as they defeated Tripura with a 15-0 scoreline. While it was Malsawmkima (3') who scored the opening goal for his team, five goals by Vanlalhmangaiha (20', 29', 34', 37', 39'), four goals by captain Joseph Malsawmtluanga (24', 48', 53', 54'), two goals by Lalmalsawma (56', 60'), and a goal each by Lalvenpuia (42'), Laldampuia Pachuau (23'), and Lalhruaipuia (58') secured the win for Hockey Mizoram.

In the first Division 'B' match, Chhattisgarh Hockey gave no chance to Hockey Arunachal and defeated them with a comfortable 4-0 scoreline. While it was Adarsh Raj Singh (8', 18') who scored two goals for his team, a goal each by Manish Vatti (33') and Abhishek Yadav (49') secured the win for Chhattisgarh Hockey.

In the next Division 'B' match, Hockey Gujarat defeated Goans Hockey in a close 5-3 match, where Hockey Gujarat scored two decisive goals in the final quarter. Sanjay Khersing Patel (5', 15', 56') of Hockey Gujarat gave his team an early advantage by scoring two goals in the first quarter, but Goans Hockey soon caught up with Suraj Sudhir Kharsel (21') and Gaonkar Ansh Ankush (16', 44') scoring three goals for their team. It was Captain Piyush Patel (42'), Alpeshbhai Vala (53'), and Sanjay Khersing Patel's hat-trick goal in the second half of the match that secured the win for Hockey Gujarat.

The next Division 'B' match saw Kerala Hockey give Manipur Hockey a tough fight till the end. Both teams were neck and neck until the final minute, when Manipur Hockey scored to clinch the game. It was Rohit Baxla (17') who scored for Kerala Hockey, while the equaliser was scored by Lisham Max Singh (35') of Manipur Hockey, followed by Manimatum Maibam (60') who scored the decisive goal for his team in the final minute. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

