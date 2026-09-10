MLS: Messi, Casemiro guide Inter Miami to 1-1 draw against Chicago FC

Chicago [US], September 10 (ANI): Inter Miami continued to close the gap with Nashville FC as a Casemiro strike helped them secure a 1-1 draw against Chicago in their Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture at Chicago on Wednesday.

Now, Inter Miami is nine points away from table-toppers Nashville. After a run of losses, they have come on track with a 7-1 thrashing of Montreal and draws against Atlanta United and Chicago. They have 44 points in 24 games, winning 12, drawing eight and losing four. Nashville is at the top with 53 points, having won 16, drawn five and lost three.

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In front of around 60,000, Chicago's superstar signing Robert Lewandowski and Messi put on a show. In the 10th minute, Lewandowski put Chicago ahead to the delight of home fans. But two minutes after the break, Messi reminded the world of his greatness that once again put him into the Ballon d'Or list with an assist for Casemiro. The former Real Madrid star wasted no time in levelling the scores.

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Messi continued his run of supremacy in world football by registering the 1,350th goal contribution of his career during the match. Alongside 927 goals, he also has 423 assists to his name, as per 433.

Inter Miami's next clash will be at the home arena of Nu Stadium, facing the table-toppers Nashville SC on September 12. (ANI)

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