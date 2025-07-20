MLS: Messi records sixth brace in past seven outings, Inter Miami crush RBNY 5-1

New Jersey [US], July 20 (ANI): Legendary FIFA World Cup winning striker Lionel Messi continued his red-hot form, scoring his sixth brace in the past seven matches as Inter Miami crushed New York Red Bulls 5-1 in Harrison, New Jersey, on early Sunday morning in their Major League Soccer (MLS) match.

The Argentina superstar delivered one of his best performances of the season, scoring two goals and providing two assists as his team dismantled the 2024 MLS Cup finalists at their home ground.

The hosts started off strongly, with Alexander Hack putting them in the lead during the 14th minute. However, the star-studded Inter Miami was quick to respond, with Jordi Alba levelling the scores in the 24th minute thanks to a Messi assist, as per GOAL.com.

Telasco Segovia scored two goals in the first half, the first one in the 27th minute, with another Messi assist, while the second one came on the verge of halftime. At the half-time whistle, Inter Miami led 3-1.

The boots of the maestro produced the much-anticipated goal in the 60th minute, and 15 minutes later, after Benjamin Cremaschi was introduced on the pitch, the US player found Luis Suarez, who crossed the ball to Messi, who wasted no time in producing a beauty again to make the scoreline 5-1.

Inter Miami is in the fifth spot in the table, with 12 wins, five draws and four losses, totalling 41 points, seven below the table toppers FC Cincinnati, who have 15 wins in 24 matches, with three draws and six losses.

As per ESPN, Messi's goal tally during the ongoing MLS season has increased to 18, and he has contributed to 27 goals. He has scored 40 goals for the American club since joining the team back in summer 2023. (ANI)

