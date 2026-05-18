Miami [US], May 18 (ANI): Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning legend Lionel Messi has his World Cup preparations in full swing as he contributed with a goal and an assist to help Inter Miami secure a 2-0 win over Portland Timbers in their Major League Soccer (MLS) match on Monday morning.

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Inter Miami stays at the second spot in the competition with their eighth win, having drawn four and losing three, giving them 28 points. They are just two points away from table-toppers Nashville.

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Inter Miami secured the lead in the 34th minute, with Messi picking up Luis Suarez outside the box, playing the ball into Segovia's path, who fed Messi present in the centre of the box. Messi wasted no time in scoring his 12th goal of the season, courtesy of Segovia's eighth assist of the competition so far, as per the club's official website.

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In the 40th minute, Inter Miami doubled its lead, courtesy of a Messi assist to German Berterame, who recorded his fifth goal of the season, while Messi got his sixth assist of the MLS season. Messi has now recorded multiple goal contributions in his past four appearances.

In the second half, both sides tried to score, with St Clair intervening in the 78th minute to deny a header from Kevin Kelsy of the Timbers. The Canadian goalie produced four saves, making sure that the scoreline stayed undisturbed.

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Next, Inter Miami will host Philadelphia Union at Nu Stadium next Sunday, May 24. (ANI)

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