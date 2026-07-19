MMA fighter Sangram Singh knocks Pakistan’s Ali out in 80 seconds to win STRIKE Asia Championship title

Indian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Sangram Singh scripted history as he defeated Pakistan’s Mohammed Abid Ali via a stunning knockout in just one minute and 20 seconds to clinch the prestigious STRIKE Asia Championship title here on Sunday.

Advertisement

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan showdown lived up to its billing, but only briefly, as Sangram dominated the contest from the opening bell. Displaying exceptional power, precision, and composure, Sangram finished the fight in emphatic fashion.

Advertisement

With this victory, Sangram extended his unbeaten professional MMA record and added another historic milestone to his illustrious sporting career.

Advertisement

The triumph further strengthens his remarkable transition from championship wrestling to mixed martial arts and reinforces his position as one of India’s leading combat sports athletes.

Sangram dedicated the title to the people of India and said that every time he competes, he carries the dreams and pride of the nation with him.

Advertisement

The victory marks another memorable chapter in Sangram’s career, following previous international MMA wins over Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir, Tunisia’s Hakim Trabelsi, and France’s Florian Coudier.