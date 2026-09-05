Modern Pythian Games signs cooperation MOU with Kyrgyz Government body at World Nomad Games

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], September 5 (ANI): The Modern Pythian Games have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for cooperation with the Scientific Research Centre of Traditional Arts and Culture, Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, during the ongoing 6th World Nomad Games, marking a significant development in international cooperation in traditional arts, culture and cultural diplomacy.

The agreement was concluded during the international scientific conference associated with the World Nomad Games and is aimed at encouraging cooperation in research, traditional arts and culture, preservation of cultural heritage, knowledge exchange and international cultural initiatives, according to a release.

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The development assumes added significance as the Indian national flag was installed during the scientific conference, symbolising cultural friendship and cooperation between India and Kyrgyzstan.

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Addressing the international gathering, Bijender Goel, Founder of the Modern Pythian Games and Founding Secretary General of the International Pythian Council, presented his vision of developing the Pythian Games as a global cultural platform connecting arts, traditional culture, indigenous knowledge, traditional games, youth and the creative economy.

Goel proposed that Kyrgyzstan host the 1st International Modern Pythian Games, citing the country’s leadership in preserving and showcasing nomadic traditions through the World Nomad Games.

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He also proposed establishing the international headquarters of the International Pythian Council in Kyrgyzstan, with the objective of developing the country as an international hub for cultural diplomacy, traditional games, living heritage and creative cooperation.

“The Pythian Games movement is about creating bridges, not boundaries. Culture can become a powerful instrument of friendship, dialogue and peace between nations,” Goel said.

The Modern Pythian Games draw inspiration from the ancient Pythian Games of Delphi, Greece, where artistic and athletic competitions were brought together. The contemporary movement seeks to revive this philosophy by creating opportunities for artists, musicians, dancers, artisans, cultural practitioners and traditional-game communities from different countries.

Goel highlighted the natural synergy between the Pythian Games and the World Nomad Games. While the Pythian concept brings together arts, culture and traditional games, the World Nomad Games provide a major international platform for living nomadic traditions, including Kok Boru, eagle hunting, wrestling, archery, horsemanship, yurt-making and oral traditions.

The proposed cooperation could also encourage cultural research, Pythian cultural clubs and schools, greater recognition of artists and traditional practitioners, protection of traditional cultural expressions and international collaboration in the creative economy.

The MOU and the proposal to host the first International Modern Pythian Games in Kyrgyzstan are being viewed as important milestones in the development of the Modern Pythian Games as an emerging international cultural movement.

The initiative seeks to build stronger cultural links between India, Kyrgyzstan, Central Asia, Greece and the wider international community, while demonstrating the potential of arts, heritage and traditional games to contribute to cultural diplomacy and people-to-people relations. (ANI)

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